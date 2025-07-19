Wimco Nagar Metro Rail depot gets IGBC gold rating for green features

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has received a gold rating from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for its Wimco Nagar depot under the 'green factory building' category, recognising its eco-friendly design, construction and operations.

“CMRL is more focused on reducing its carbon footprint, building upon the highest-level platinum ratings already awarded to its 40 Metro stations in Phase I and its extension,” the agency said in a press release.

The elevated depot, which includes a terminal station on the Blue Line, incorporates several green features.

One of the key sustainable aspects is water conservation. The facility has an automatic coach washing plant that recycles 80 percent of the water used, substantially cutting down on freshwater use. It also houses an effluent treatment plant (ETP), which treats wastewater for reuse in irrigation and flushing.

The site has been designed with 7.5-metre-wide internal roads and integrated stormwater drains to ensure effective water management across the premises.

Spread across a built-up area of 33,918 square metres, the depot features 16 stabling lines, a training facility, a gymnasium and other modern infrastructure.

The IGBC is a national body that provides green certification for various types of projects to promote environmentally responsible practices and reduce the ecological footprint of buildings and infrastructure.