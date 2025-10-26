Will probe construction at Pallikaranai marshland once back to power, vows EPS

CHENNAI: Slamming the ruling DMK government, AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said that a detailed inquiry would be ordered into the alleged illegal approval granted for large-scale construction in the Pallikaranai marshland once the AIADMK comes back to power. He asserted that strict action would be taken against those responsible for environmental violations and corruption.

In a statement, Palaniswami accused the DMK government of "selling off Tamil Nadu piece by piece" for private profit, claiming that the ruling party had allowed a major construction project worth about Rs 2,000 crore by a private firm, Brigade Group, to come up on nearly 15 acres of the ecologically sensitive Pallikaranai marsh.

"The DMK regime, which once looted people's land through benami companies, has resumed its plunder by taking bribes and handing over government lands to corporate houses," he alleged.

He said the Pallikaranai marshland plays a vital role in preventing flooding in Chennai and sustaining biodiversity. During the previous AIADMK government, he said, a Rs 165.68-crore Pallikaranai Ecosystem Restoration Project was implemented under the National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change to protect 695 hectares of the wetland.

Palaniswami noted that the marshland has been recognised under the Ramsar Convention, which prohibits any form of construction within one kilometre of such notified wetlands.

Referring to a recent order of the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal, he said even the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority had circulated instructions on October 6, 2025, not to permit any construction within the Ramsar zone.

He questioned how the Forest, Revenue and Environment departments had approved despite these legal restrictions. "What is the mystery behind the clearance? How much money changed hands?" he asked, demanding the government clarify the allegations.

"The AIADMK will not remain a silent spectator. Once our party forms the government, a thorough investigation will be launched, and all those involved in granting illegal approvals will face legal action," Palaniswami said.