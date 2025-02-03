Will more shelters solve stray cattle menace in Chennai?

CHENNAI: Of all the challenges related to their city’s basic infrastructure that denizens face on a daily basis, lack of safety from bovine creatures should not even be a concern. But, from the number of unprovoked attacks by stray cattle reported regularly, this menace seems to have gone on top of the list. It’s a nightmare for both motorists and pedestrians.

To address the cattle menace issue in Chennai, the GCC is setting up additional shelters in three places including Tondiarpet, Anna Nagar and Madhavaram zones at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore.

While the GCC is enthusiastic about this ambitious project, stakeholders are not amused. They are also baffled over the rationale behind investing in building new facilities when the existing ones are far from impressive.

A lack of holistic approach by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in addressing the problem is concerning, they opined. Also, cattle owners are concerned about the safety of their animals, as the impounded cattle have been injured or found dead in the Corporation shelters.

Earlier, Corporation officials had instructed cattle owners to procure a licence after constructing a shelter (36 square feet) with a compound wall. Else, owners would not be issued a license. Since, many owners do not have a space for a shelter and are forced to tie-up the bovines on the road, it has turned into a safety risk for the public.

Following this, the GCC decided to set up new sheds in Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, and Anna Nagar zones and also upgrade the existing shelters in the city. “The public and authorities are concerned about the stray cattle but not aware of the health issues if these animals are tied up in the same place,” said Balaji Venkatesh Pillai, a cattle owner in Triplicane. “After the cattle are impounded in shelters, we have to get a signature in the affidavit from five authorities including police, zonal level officials, etc., which takes many days. The local body should reconsider our situation by not impounding the cattle and reduce the penalty.”

Similarly, owners have to pay a hefty fine if the cattle are caught more than three times. They are concerned about safety in the shelters maintained by the Corporation, as they accused the staff of being lethargic and lackadaisical in monitoring the impounded cattle.

“Recently, workers caught our cow and impounded it. As two cattle were fighting, an iron rod fell on the cow and died. There was no one to monitor the cattle. When we visited the next day the cow was found dead with injuries,” lamented an owner.

When the owner questioned authorities, they threatened the owner with legal troubles, and provided no compensation either. “We invested a lot on the cattle, as we are dependent on this business. Even if we tie-up the cattle, we’re afraid of leaving the house, as the Corporation workers would catch them and impound,” the owner added. “Lack of hygiene at the shelters is another problem. And, change of place can be disorienting for the animal, which poses a health risk.”

Concurring with him was G Arun Prasanna, secretary of People for Cattle in India, who stated that the local body must also ensure other facilities including healthcare are provided to the cattle impounded there. “The dog pounds run by the local body are pathetic. They should consider partnership with NGOs because animal welfare is not a focus for Corporation workers, as this is just work for them. Welfare of the animal is not their goal,” he pointed out.

Urging the Corporation to plan for contingencies such as floods, Arun added: “Large animals require special care especially when they are pregnant, and are prone to injuries. Sometimes the cattle can even die as they cannot sustain injuries.”

The Corporation, on its end, regularly conducts raids based on the complaints raised by the public. There are 11 vehicles for catching cattle. The team has sanitary inspectors, veterinary assistant surgeons and cattle catchers, who seize and send the cattle to shelters at Perambur and Pudupettai. These shelters are maintained by GCC’s veterinary assistant surgeons.

When contacted, a senior official in GCC, said, “Spot fine of Rs 5,000 is imposed on cattle owners spot fine for the first time. If the cattle are caught for the second time, the penalty is Rs 10,000. At the shelter, maintenance charges and a written affidavit are collected before releasing the cattle to them. Since they don’t have enough space in the current shelters, we’re building new facilities and developing the existing ones at a cost of Rs 12 crore. The work is expected to be completed by the end of February.”