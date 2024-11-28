Wife sets herself on fire in Kelambakkam after argument over child adoption

CHENNAI: A woman and her husband sustained severe burn injuries after an argument over child custody after the woman set herself to fire in Rajeshwari Nagar area of Kelambakkam, Chengalpattu district.

Rajkumar (28) and his wife Sandhya (22) stay in Rajeshwari Nagar, where Rajkumar works for a private water service company.

Recently, Sandhya became pregnant, and the couple was eagerly awaiting the birth of their child. Sandhya gave birth to a baby boy around one and a half months ago, which brought immense joy to the family.

However, Sandhya went to her parents home in Perungudi after her delivery.

Upon returning the next morning, she arrived without the baby, which confused and alarmed her husband Rajkumar.

When he questioned her, Sandhya explained that her elder sister, who had been married for several years but remained childless, was now raising their child. She stated that the one-and-a-half month old baby had been given to her sister for adoption.

This revelation caused an intense argument between the couple, with Rajkumar reportedly becoming furious.

In an emotional outburst, Sandhiya took some petrol from Rajkumar’s motorcycle in a distressed state, went to the bathroom, poured the petrol over herself, and set herself on fire.

Rajkumar was in a panic, rushed to save his wife by attempting to put out the flames, but both suffered severe burns.

Neighbours quickly responded, extinguishing the fire and taking the couple to a nearby private hospital for initial medical care.

For further treatment, they were transferred to KMC Hospital in Chennai.

Sandhiya sustained 78% burn injuries, while Rajkumar suffered 52% burns. Both are in critical condition.