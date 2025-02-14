Sexual harassment: Suspended Chennai IPS officer's wife says woman cop trying to extort Rs 25 lakh, cites CCTV footage

CHENNAI: Hours after IPS officer D Mahesh Kumar was suspended following allegations of sexual harassment, his wife Anuradha told mediapersons that the woman constable who made the charges had a prolonged relationship with her husband. She further alleged that the constable extorted money and jewellery from Mahesh and filed a false complaint as he refused to pay Rs 25 lakh.

Anuradha, however, clarified at another media briefing that she only meant that her husband and the victim shared a friendship and that her words in a state of emotional distress were misinterpreted.

In her earlier media briefing, Anuradha stated that the female constable, who is constructing a house in Maraimalai Nagar, Chengalpattu, had sought Rs 25 lakh from Mahesh. When he declined, she retaliated with a harassment complaint. Anuradha also cited CCTV footage showing the constable and Mahesh Kumar leaving a hotel in T Nagar earlier this month.

Anuradha, a former sub-inspector who resigned after marrying Mahesh Kumar, also accused senior officials of conducting a biased inquiry without questioning the victim or examining evidence. She further expressed anguish over her husband being suspended on their wedding anniversary.

After Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal initiated action against Mahesh Kumar, a Vishaka committee, led by DGP Seema Agarwal, was formed to investigate. Further steps will be based on the committee's report.

