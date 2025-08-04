Why this young martial artiste is one to watch

CHENNAI: A shy child who moved to the United States and faced challenges adjusting to a new culture, Swasthik Renganathan’s journey took a significant turn when he was just five years old. “We moved to the US in 2017, after Swasthik was born in Madurai.

His Taekwondo journey began in 2019, when we were waiting for our order at a Chinese diner,” begins Renganathan Rengarajan, Swasthik’s father.

While waiting for their meal, the young boy noticed a nearby martial arts school. Curious, they decided to enquire. Seeing Swasthik’s eagerness to explore Taekwondo, his parents enrolled him for a trial week to gauge his interest.

Master Oh, impressed by his potential, took him under his wing and began training him to become a champion. “Taekwondo is my passion.

It’s a life-changing sport and has completely transformed my personality. All my achievements are thanks to my parents, who have been my pillars of support. Before each tournament, they help me conquer my fears and boost my courage and confidence,” says Swasthik.

His journey in mastering this ancient Korean martial art wasn’t without challenges. The Covid 19 pandemic, virtual classes, and other obstacles didn’t deter Swasthik’s determination.

At just 11 years old, he competed in his first Tri-State Championship in New York, winning both gold and silver medals. In April, at a tournament in New Jersey, he earned a bronze medal and qualified for the nationals. Although he couldn’t advance beyond the semi-finals, he secured another bronze.

In addition to Taekwondo, Swasthik shines academically and is affectionately known as the ‘Math King’ by his classmates. “Initially, he isolated himself from his peers. But after taking up Taekwondo, he has blossomed into a confident boy who’s come out of his shell. He even teaches martial arts to other children,” adds Renganathan.

For those unfamiliar, Taekwondo is the only traditional martial art featured in the Olympics. “My ultimate goal is to join the national team and win gold at the Olympic Games.

One of the most challenging techniques I had to learn was the hurricane kick; but with practice, I mastered it,” concludes the young achiever, who now holds a second-degree black belt.