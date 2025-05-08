Why there’s perennial water stagnation on Tambaram NH

CHENNAI: Every year when the monsoon hits, the National Highway in Tambaram turns to a pit from hell, with rainwater stagnating and mixing with sewage, even after a mild shower.

Poor engineering works have blocked the rainwater channels between Pachamalai and Chitlapakkam lake, making the NH flood during every monsoon. The people want authorities to repair the channel and enable the water to flow from the hill to the lake.

Members of the Environment Awareness and Protection Association (EAPA) said, “The government’s poor engineering works has blocked and obstructed the water from Pachaimalai hills to Chitlapakkam lake.”

Situated in Tambaram Sanatorium, Pachaimalai is home to mane native herbs, which is convenient for the Tambaram Sanatorium Thoracic Medicine Hospital located close to the hill. During the monsoon, rainwater from the hill flows into 4 channels – Chitlapakkam lake, Tiruneermalai lake, Veeraragavan lake and Kadaperi lake. Residents claimed that rainwater from the hill keeps them healthy due to the presence of herbs in them.

However, a few years ago when the Highways department extended the Chennai-Tiruchy NH and, the Tambaram-Beach Meter Gauge Rail Track was replaced by a broad gauge, the water channels connecting Pachaimalai with the Chitlapakkam lake and Tiruneermalai lake – both of which are underground, were damaged.

For the past 15 years, water from the hills has not flowed into the lake as the water channels have been encroached upon by the NH. So, the NH, Tambaram Sanatorium Hospital, Chromepet GH and the surrounding areas get inundated each year, creating a lot of hardships for the residents there.

Recently, the EAPA filed a petition with the CM Stalin in which the Water Resource Department stated: “During inspection, it was found that the existing culvert on the NH is not sufficient to carry the water from the hills to the Chitlapakkam lake. The NH is requested to reconstruct the culvert.”

Social activist and convenor of the EAPA, P Viswanathan, said that poor planning and improper construction of culverts cause flooding along the GST Road, Chromepet GH and Thoracic Medicine Hospital. “The Highways department should ensure water flows across GST Road to reach the Chitlapakkam lake. WRD and Tambaram Corporation must desilt and make sure rainwater flows to the Chitlapakkam lake,” he added.

When contacted, an official from the NHAI, said that it had constructed a new culvert a few months ago across the GST Road, which was big enough to handle the rainwater from the hill. “Even now, if WRD wants us to modify the culvert, we’re ready to complete it, but the WRD should ensure the water pathway to Chitlapakkam lake is equally big enough and not encroached,” he opined.