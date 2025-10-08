Why should kids have all the fun? Marina to open adult ‘play area’

CHENNAI: Grown-ups visiting the Marina Beach can soon have a space of their own to goof around, thanks to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) that has decided to set up a special play area for adults, following several requests from visitors.

Part of the decision was also inspired by repeated complaints from maintenance workers, saying adults blatantly ignore restrictions and use play equipment meant for children below 12 years of age. The children’s play area, part of the Rs 7.31-crore Blue Flag Beach project inaugurated on August 3, has swings, slides, merry-go-rounds and simple exercise equipment.

“As parents often spend time in the kids’ zone while accompanying them, many have requested a separate space for adults,” said GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran. “We’ve issued the work order for a play area for grown-ups to be set up between the two children’s play sections.”

A senior civic official said the designs were still being finalised but assured that the new equipment would be sturdy enough for adult use.

The absence of facilities for adults leads to frequent misuse of the kids’ zone. “Though we are adults, we too feel tempted to play along with our children,” says A Sajitha, a visitor from Red Hills. However, too many over-aged people using play equipment meant for kids frequently results in their break-down, causing additional work for maintenance staff.

Workers also report that visitors misuse piped water meant for washing hands and feet and sometimes filling bottles, resulting in blockage of drains. Some people spend long hours on recliner chairs or walk on pathways reserved for persons with disabilities.

“Officials often use public announcement systems, asking adults to vacate children’s play structures, but more like them to follow,” says a beach worker.

While a Blue Flag supervisor observes that maintaining cleanliness and certification standards of the beach will require equal efforts from the staff as well as the general public, there is no denying that grown-ups deserve a break from adulting.