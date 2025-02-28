Why is it difficult for TN govt to drop caste from school names, asks Madras HC

CHENNAI: Why is it difficult for the Tamil Nadu government to say no to caste? the Madras High Court asked, as the State failed to submit its stand on dropping caste appellations from registered societies, schools and other institutions.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy was hearing a petition moved by the South Indian Senguntha Mahajana Sangam, seeking a court directive to the State to not intervene in their administration.

The judge wondered how can an association, whose bylaws state its main objective is development of a particular community, perpetuate caste by having caste appellations registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act or the Societies Registration Act.

Observing it was evident that several government and private schools and registered societies carry caste appellations, the judge asked why doesn't the State drop such caste names and file an affidavit in this regard.

On Thursday, when the case was taken up for hearing, special government pleader K Karthik Jagannath sought a week’s time to submit the government’s stand.

Disappointed with the request, the judge noted that despite forming a single-member committee of retired judge K Chandru for the removal of caste appellation from school names, the government is seeking further time to submit its stand. "What is the difficulty in dropping caste appellations from schools and institutions?" the judge asked, granting a week’s time to the State to file its stand and emphasised no further opportunity will be granted. The matter has been posted for March 6 for further submission.