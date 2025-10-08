Why dig up newly laid roads? fume Perungalathur residents

CHENNAI: A well-laid road is an anomaly in the city, as they’re often dug up again for various reasons. Case in point: The newly laid roads in Perungalathur have been dug up again for underground electricity and water pipeline works.

The roads, which were re-laid only a few months ago, have now turned into stretches of loose sand and slush.

According to residents, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) had informed the Tambaram Corporation through an official letter about its plan to dig trenches to lay underground cables. However, despite a notification, the Corporation recently laid new roads in the same location. Soon, the roads were dug up again for cable work, leading to frustration among the denizens.

You can see six-foot deep trenches in several streets, including Netaji Street, Motilal Street, Krishna Road, Gandhi Salai, and Cheran Street in Ward 58, and Kamarajar Salai, Kamadhenu Nagar, Sarangan Avenue, Vivek Nagar, and Gundumedu in Ward 57. The sand from the digs is dumped along the roadside, making it difficult for residents to leave their homes.

Two-wheeler riders struggle to navigate the uneven, muddy roads. Following recent rains, several areas have become slippery, waterlogged, and residents are unable to walk safely. Ambulances are also unable to enter certain streets during emergencies.

“Most of these roads were re-laid only after April. Despite being informed about the proposed cable work, the Corporation re-laid them unnecessarily. The matter should be investigated, and those responsible should face action,” fumed Mahendraboopathy, president, Perungalathur Peerkankaranai Residents Welfare Association. “Resdients are demanding immediate restoration of the damaged roads, and also urge proper coordination between departments to avoid wasteful expenditure.”

When contacted, officials of the Tambaram Corporation said the trenches had been closed and new roads would be laid once the soil settles. “We’ve instructed contractors to complete the remaining works quickly. Fresh roads will be laid after the ground stabilises,” an official added.