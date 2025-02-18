Where art meets impact

CHENNAI: When art and communities come together, the possibilities of creativity become endless. Artist.Chennai is on a mission to prove that art is not just a form of expression, but a powerful tool for change.

Founded by Kavyaa Satish, this vibrant community is dedicated to integrating arts, creativity, networking, and education among people of all ages. Their latest initiative, Artist On Campus (Edition II), is a fundraiser that aims to blend artistic celebration with social impact, set to take place at the Madras School of Social Work (MSSW) on Tuesday, February 18.

Described as a “carnival of creativity and connection,” the fundraiser aims to provide a platform for artists, small businesses, and performers to showcase their talents while contributing to a greater cause. The event will feature a special screening of the beloved Bollywood film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, a theatrical production by the NSS volunteers of MSSW, and an open mic session featuring some of Chennai’s favourite artistes.

“While artists and small businesses gain visibility and exposure, we will be donating a portion of the proceeds to U&I, a pan-India NGO that tutors underserved children,” says Kavyaa.

The first edition of Artist On Campus, held on July 7 last year, was a resounding success. “Last year’s event showed us the power of community and the impact we can create when we come together. This year, we are expanding our reach and focusing on education, which we believe is the foundation for lasting change.”

U&I is a “for impact” movement led by changemakers who empower, envision, and encourage social transformation across India. Kieshore Kumar VN, who is the Chapter Leader for Chennai City this year, sheds light on the impact of the initiative, stating, “The annual fundraiser will help U&I sustain its ecosystem, making a more profound impact on all the children by empowering them with education and knowledge. Most of the centre’s that we get to teach the children are shelter homes where there are inadequate facilities to nurture the minds of these young children. We got to build lavatories, buy digital projectors, set libraries, equip the places with fans, provide stationery supplies across the different centres in Chennai using the funds we raised from previous year. This year, we aim to double this and reach out to more kids.”

For Kavyaa, the importance of such events goes beyond raising funds. It’s about fostering a mindset where art and social impact coexist. “Giving back to society has always been my core responsibility,” she shares. “Having graduated from a college with a strong focus on psychology and social work, and having been part of NSS, I have seen at first hand how education and art can transform lives.”

Small businesses have been carefully curated to ensure a diverse and engaging experience for attendees. The theatrical production, written and directed by Megamithra, is in full swing, with rehearsals ensuring that every performer gets their moment to shine. “It doesn’t take a lot to help someone in need. Through this event, we want to show people that even small efforts can create ripples of change.”

—Artist On Campus (Edition II) is taking place today, between 2 pm to 5 pm, at MSSW, Egmore