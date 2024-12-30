When we unite, the music flows: Ranjani and Gayatri

CHENNAI: Carnatic music duo Ranjani and Gayatri, two of the most celebrated artistes of their generation, recently took part in an event called Rendezvous by The Chambers at Taj Coromandel in the city. In a conversation with DT Next, the sisters share their thoughts on how this Margazhi season has unfolded and how they manage to harmonise at concerts.

Gayatri begins by expressing her excitement about the season’s lively atmosphere. "Every year, the Margazhi season brings together a fresh mix of audiences and artistes. What stands out this year is the energy from the audience. Their engagement is focused and deeply intense, creating a powerful connection with every performance. We’ve already completed six concerts, and the fervour and enthusiasm have been overwhelming,” says Gayatri.

Ranjani reflects on the unique dynamic between the sisters, acknowledging that while they have different personalities, their synergy on stage is effortless. "We are two distinct individuals, but when we come together, it just flows," she shares. "Our focus remains on giving our best in every performance. We also continue to evolve after each concert — it's an organic process that has grown and developed over the years,” Ranjani tells DT Next.

The sister duo believes that technology and social media have significantly shaped the music industry, and classical music is no exception. "Technology has the power to enhance audio quality, making it possible to heighten the impact of concert experiences for both artistes and audiences. Social media has become an important tool for artistes to connect with their listeners. I believe it has opened up new avenues for musicians to share their art and engage with audiences globally,” they say.

Ronald Menezes, Hotel Manager of Taj Coromandel, expresses the team’s delight in celebrating the city’s rich cultural heritage through a series of carefully curated experiences. "As part of the Rendezvous series, we are honoured to have hosted the renowned Carnatic duo, Ranjani-Gayatri. Rendezvous by The Chambers is a collection of intimate, immersive, and indulgent events, exclusively curated for the members of The Chambers," says Ronald. To add to the festive spirit of Margazhi, Southern Spice is offering an exceptional Margazhi dining experience, complemented by classical recitals from celebrated artistes until December 30.