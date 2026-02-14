When Romance meets creative hustle

A

Varshini: We share a common goal of building the studio and love doesn’t sit outside work; it usually blends into our lives. Sometimes it’s very subtle, like saying a simple ‘yes’ to the other person’s idea or noticing when they need better tools or a workspace upgrade and making it happen.

We take small breaks between work, stepping out for snacks, travelling to places that inspire us, watching sunsets, or just talking about ideas late into the night. Over time, we realised that building something together is its own form of love.