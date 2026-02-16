When pop culture took over Chennai
CHENNAI: The final day of Comic Con Chennai 2026 unfolded like a spectacular grand finale bigger, louder and more vibrant than the days before. Cosplayers posed for photographs, fans exchanged theories and artists showcased their work, transforming the space into a living celebration of imagination. More than just a pop culture gathering, the event reflected how fandom has evolved into a shared cultural experience that connects people across generations and interests.
At the booth of Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle, visitors explored illustrated retellings of epics and folklore that have shaped generations. “The energy this year is incredible, with such a wide mix of audiences,” said Shivangi, observing families and young readers browsing side by side. While international franchises dominated much of the floor, many attendees paused to rediscover culturally rooted stories, reflecting a blend of nostalgia for longtime readers and curiosity among newcomers encountering them for the first time.
Mithila, founder of Mithilalalalala, showcased handcrafted plushies designed and produced entirely in India. Drawing inspiration from fandoms like Studio Ghibli and games such as Among Us, her work reflects both global influence and local craftsmanship. “Since most merchandise is imported, I wanted to create handmade products here,” she explained. What began as a small venture now supports a team of 10 women artisans who handle everything from stitching to delicate embroidery. Their licensed Mister Bean teddy bear has become a nostalgic favourite.
On stage, the energy shifted from admiration to celebration as independent performer Dhaya (26) made her Comic Con debut. Her K-pop-inspired performance drew cheers, especially during her rendition of the song “Still With You” by Jungkook. “When the crowd connected, the energy was electric,” she said, recalling how young fans sang along word for word. For many, the performance captured the global reach of contemporary pop culture and its ability to unite audiences through music.
For freelance designer Emily, the highlight was the artistry of cosplay itself. She was impressed by a portrayal of Akaza from Demon Slayer, praising the precision of the body art and detailing. She described the event as “globally inspired,” noting how fans invested time, skill and passion into every element of their creations.