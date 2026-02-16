When pop culture took over Chennai

On stage, the energy shifted from admiration to celebration as independent performer Dhaya (26) made her Comic Con debut. Her K-pop-inspired performance drew cheers, especially during her rendition of the song “Still With You” by Jungkook. “When the crowd connected, the energy was electric,” she said, recalling how young fans sang along word for word. For many, the performance captured the global reach of contemporary pop culture and its ability to unite audiences through music.