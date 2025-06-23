When niche becomes normal, demand spikes for exotic fruits in Chennai

CHENNAI: A platter under roadside tents, baskets carried by street vendors and fruit sections in supermarkets – all have been making space for exotic fruits like rambutan, mangosteen, and dragon fruit, now placed alongside familiar names like apples, mangoes, and pomegranates. These fruits, once niche and pricey, are becoming more visible and available across the city.

“These are pricey, but people who buy fruits from me definitely get curious,” said V Selvam, a fruit seller in Kilpauk. “Most of them hesitate at first, so we offer a small piece for taste to convince them. Once they get familiar, they often begin buying in small quantities.”

According to vendors, rambutan, priced around Rs 400/kg, has the most demand. Mangosteen, around Rs 350/kg, and dragon fruit at Rs 200/kg, follow closely behind.

Ajith Kumar, a roadside vendor, has shifted from selling watermelons to these fruits for increased profit. “Mangoes are everywhere now, and these fruits are also in season. It’s become economically viable for me to sell them,” he said.

The sales window typically runs through May and June. “I used to buy these fruits in supermarkets. Now I see them even in local markets. Yes, they are expensive, but it’s just about tasting different fruits and they are healthy too,” said Zameer, a buyer at a roadside stall.

Selvam also pointed to the influence of online platforms, which sell these exotic fruits all the time. “People notice them there, try them out, and expect to find them offline too. So, it’s inevitable that vendors will start stocking them,” he pointed out.

In addition to the more prominent names, offbeat varieties like longan, often described as a close cousin of lychee, are also gaining traction, despite prices reaching Rs 500-600/kg. Avocados, too, now retail at around Rs 60/fruit and are seeing increasing demand in city households.