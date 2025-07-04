When James Bond meets Bhavam

CHENNAI: Listening to Carnatic music at home has its comforts, but experiencing it live is an entirely different world; however, the music must be truly captivating to draw someone there.

To attract young audiences and first-time listeners to enjoy Carnatic music, musician Saketharaman will be presenting an innovative concert titled ‘007 Ragas - Bond with Bhavam’ by the students of his KalaShiksha Music Academy.

"Carnatic music is not confined to the past; it is evolving and belongs to everyone. I want young audiences to enjoy and discover Carnatic music. Last year, my students did a similar concert with music themes from 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and 'Harry Potter'. It was a huge success, children and adults alike loved the innovative concept," says Saketharaman.

The idea behind this year’s theme is equally imaginative. “In music, there are seven basic notes and from these seven notes, infinite ragas are created. The thrill of the James Bond theme intertwines beautifully with Carnatic ragas in this concert. I want children and first-time listeners to experience and relate to Carnatic music in a way that feels universal.”

The choice of the James Bond theme, he says, is deliberate. “It has universal appeal - everyone can recognise it immediately. You don’t even need to know Carnatic music to appreciate what we’re presenting. We’ve also included Ilaiyaraaja-inspired compositions, with original lyrics and tunes that explore the nuances of Carnatic music through a contemporary lens.”

This is part of Carnatify, Saketharaman’s signature approach to making classical music more accessible. “There’s so much to explore in music. If you draw from independent, folk, and more universal traditions, it becomes more relatable. Today, people have access to all kinds of music, and the energy of a live concert is incomparable. I also wanted to show the dynamism of Carnatic music; it’s not slow-paced or limited to compositions written centuries ago. It can be energetic, exciting, and engaging. These kinds of shows are very popular. Even someone new to classical music can enjoy and connect with it. It would be wonderful if people leave saying, ‘I never knew Carnatic music could be this interesting and joyful.’ That’s the curiosity I want to spark.”

The concert, marking its fifth year of innovative concepts, will be held at Narada Gana Sabha on July 6, with over 200 students taking the stage that reimagines tradition with bold creativity. To commemorate Muthuswami Dikshitar’s 250th Jayanthi, the students will also perform Tamil Nottuswarams, honouring the great composer who first introduced Western harmonics into the Carnatic framework.