When a library shuts, it feels like losing a parent: What the British Council meant to generations of Chennai readers

His daughter Dr Anupama C (52), an English professor at Women’s Christian College, recalls being allowed to walk into the British Council Library as a child and experiencing it as a “self-sufficient” space. “The Chennai library was far bigger and richer than the British Council library I saw in Kuala Lumpur in 2000,” she says. While she continues to value the workshops hosted by the British Council, she notes that “even if they continue in a different physical space sans books, they may not be as appealing as they were in the past.”

She credits the library with helping her clear the UGC NET in the 1990s, particularly the objective paper. “I had absorbed writers’ names and titles simply by browsing the systematically arranged shelves and remembering the books,” she says. She also recalls taking her son, who is now 20, to reading and personality development workshops when he was a child, while she spent time in the library. “It became valuable ‘me time’ for me.”

Speaking about the books that shaped her, Anupama says, “I shall miss the Critical Idiom Series, critical anthologies, History of English Literature by David Daiches, and Masterpieces in Digest Form, which were available only in the reference section. Indian writing in English also found its space, and a few years ago, I was delighted to see regional literature stacked on a shelf,” she adds.