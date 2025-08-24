Weeks before monsoon onset, city gets a taste of future

CHENNAI: For the second consecutive day, heavy overnight showers accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms lashed Chennai and neighbouring districts, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls on Saturday morning.

In South Chennai, several interior roads in Kottivakkam, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, Kannagi Nagar, and Velachery remained inundated, with ongoing stormwater drain (SWD), drinking water and sewage pipeline works compounding the situation. Waterlogging on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai near World Trade Centre slowed vehicular movement in the morning, which eased after the rainwater drained.

According to data released by the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, Sholinganallur recorded the highest rainfall of 17.05 cm as of 8.30 am, followed by Parrys (16.95 cm) and Madipakkam (14.91 cm).

More than 20 rain gauge stations in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts registered over 10 cm of rainfall. Arcot in Ranipet received 14.06 cm, while Tiruttani and Cholavaram in Tiruvallur recorded 13.1 cm each.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said the intense rainfall was triggered by wind convergence between westerlies from land and moisture-laden southerlies from the Bay of Bengal. "This is a localised phenomenon. A reduction in rainfall is expected in the coming days," said B Amutha, head of RMC. A low-pressure system is also likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal around August 25.

When DT Next visited Kottivakkam, roads in Judges Colony, Sathya Nagar and Nehru Nagar were under knee-deep water. "For the past two days, water has stagnated below knee level. During monsoons a few years ago, it rose to chest level. Over 250 families here have been living with this problem for more than a decade," said residents J Lilly and D Sulochana.

In Nehru Nagar, residents complained that sewage water had mixed with rainwater due to ongoing SWD works. "For the past month, roads in 2nd and 3rd Cross Streets have been filled with stagnant sewage water," said M Srinivasan.

At Okkiyam Thoraipakkam's Sakthi Nagar and Customs Colony, pipeline installation works have left roads battered. “A leakage on the Sakthi Nagar main road caused two motorists to skid and fall this week. They escaped with injuries," said E Murugan, a car driver.

Velachery, however, reported no major inundation over the past two days. But residents pointed to poor desilting and waste removal. "Sludge from stormwater drains is lying on streets, blocking flow. AGS Colony 1st Main Road, 3rd Main Road and 6th Cross Street remain littered with silt," said Geetha Ganesh, secretary of the local RWA.