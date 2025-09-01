Weeks after relocation, bus shelter, footpath dismantled to accommodate petrol bunk in Perambur

CHENNAI: Months after relocation of a bus stop near the Perambur bus terminus to the front of the terminus, followed by construction of footpaths and installation of ramps, the entire stretch has now been dismantled to clear space for a petrol bunk within the terminus compound.

The bus shelter, which was earlier located along Perambur High Road just a few metres from the terminus, had been shifted in front of the entrance following persistent demands from residents due to congestion. After relocation, a concrete footpath was paved, guardrails were fixed, and ramps with railings were installed in July. Locals pointed out that the “work was carried out even while construction of the petrol bunk was under way within the terminus compound. Members of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) had visited the site in July, when contractors were laying floor tiles. Despite objections raised at the time, the work went ahead.”

Now, the tiled flooring has been broken, the bus shelter dismantled, and left abandoned on the opposite side of the road. “Last week, I noticed that the bus shelter had been dismantled and kept on the other side, SS guard rails removed, all to provide access to the petrol bunk. This is the height of absurdity,” said Raghukumar Choodamani, convener of the Perambur Neighborhood Development Forum.

Residents also fear the petrol bunk will worsen traffic in the area, with buses entering and exiting the terminus alongside other vehicles using the bunk on the already narrow Bus Route Road. “We are sure it is going to create further congestion,” Raghukumar added.

Despite repeated attempts, neither Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials nor local elected representatives responded to queries on the cost of the works or the reasons for their demolition.