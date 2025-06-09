Weekend rush triggers accidents, traffic snarls on Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway

CHENNAI: Heavy return traffic from the weekend led to multiple minor accidents and severe congestion along the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway on Sunday evening, especially in Chengalpattu district.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the congestion began from the Athur toll booth (Tindivanam) and extended up to the Paranur toll booth (Chengalpattu).

The surge in traffic was due to a large number of vehicles returning to Chennai after the weekend, which also coincided with 'Muhurtham' on Saturday and Sunday.

This resulted in many travelling to the southern districts of Tamil Nadu from Friday evening onwards.

The return flow on Sunday evening overwhelmed the already narrow and diverted routes. With highway expansion, service road reconstruction, and flyover construction currently underway along this stretch, vehicles are being redirected to temporary side roads.

These narrow lanes, now serving two-way traffic, have become accident-prone zones.

Officials said that speeding and reckless overtaking on these temporary roads led to at least five minor accidents between Sunday evening and early morning on Monday.

These incidents were reported in areas such as Karunguzhi, Padalam, and Bukkathurai beyond the Maduranthakam bypass.

As a result, vehicles were forced to move at a snail’s pace, causing long queues and frustrating delays for commuters heading to Chennai.

Traffic police has advised motorists to consider alternate routes on weekends and public holidays.

Travellers from Chennai heading towards southern Tamil Nadu are encouraged to use the East Coast Road (ECR), while those bound for Tiruvannamalai can opt for the Uthiramerur-Vandavasi route.

Officials said this could ease congestion until road and flyover works are completed.