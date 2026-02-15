Weaving a magical thread of tales

CHENNAI: There are places where you shop. And then there are places where you pause - to listen, to feel, and to understand. At the Craft Bazaar 2026 by Crafts Council of India (CCI) in Chennai, craft is not displayed behind glass; it sits before you, warm from the hands that made it. It gathers over 60 artisans from across the country as part of CCI’s 60th year celebrations.