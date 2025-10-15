We do not chase trends: Lata Madhu

CHENNAI: Recently, the Collage brought Jodi to Chennai for the first time. With them, their fresh and stylish collections make their debut in the city. Alongside, they also introduced Hey Lobster – a whimsical, wearable escape inspired by sun-drenched lunches, embroidered tablecloths, and seaside nostalgia. It is perfect for those who appreciate a good story, strong silhouettes, and a touch of playful mischief.

Started two decades ago, the Collage has been a hub for aesthetics. “I was always interested in fabric since my college days, though I belonged to a different stream. When I decided to start something on my own, it was more about discovering the entrepreneurial aspects. Back then, it was probably the largest store Chennai has seen,” says Lata Madhu, founder of Collage in Thousand Lights.

Entering the world of fashion and clothing is not as easy as it sounds. And, maintaining it is also not a bed of roses. “Only passion and a calculative mindset help us to sustain. Collage is not a fashion space. It is more about luxury. The goal is to stay relevant and not chase short-lived trends,” she adds.

Talking about how the industry has grown, the founder shares, “It is not about what others like. In Collage, we curate clothing and accessories that look good on you. Curating apt products that add value to both us and our customers, and have a story to it, is the key. Moreover, Chennai always has an eye for classics.”