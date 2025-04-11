Water tanker runs amok in Chennai; rams vehicle, electricity pole; no casualty reported

CHENNAI: A water tanker lorry, which ran amok, rammed into several vehicles and an electric pole in Medavakkam on Thursday. Luckily, no human casualties were reported.

A tanker lorry was speeding on the Mambakkam-Medavakkam road on Thursday noon. When nearing Vengaivasal, the lorry driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into an auto-rickshaw.

The vehicle further crushed a load auto, and then hit an electric pole. Under the impact of the crash, electric cables fell on the load auto, triggering flames and fumes.

Police said luckily no one was injured as both the auto drivers had parked the vehicle on the roadside and gone to the nearby shops.

The tanker lorry driver escaped with minor injuries. However, due to the incident, the traffic flow on the Medavakkam-Mambakkam Road was affected for a while. The Pallikaranai traffic investigation police have registered a case, and further inquiry is on.