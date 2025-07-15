Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 July 2025 3:17 PM IST
    Water tanker overturns in open ditch in Alandur, disrupts morning traffic
    Water tanker overturned on Adambakkam Road, Alandur

    CHENNAI: A water tanker truck overturned in an open ditch on Adambakkam Road, Alandur, in the early hours of Tuesday, leading to traffic disruption in the area.

    The accident occurred around 5 am when a water tanker, en route to supply water for metro rail construction work, turned from GST Road onto Adambakkam Road.

    The vehicle, driven by Prabhu (30), got stuck in a ditch that had been dug by the electricity department for cable-laying but had not been properly closed.

    As the wheels of the tanker got lodged in the open trench, the vehicle lost balance and overturned.

    Officers from St Thomas Mount police station arrived at the scene and began to remove the overturned vehicle.

    Using a crane, they managed to lift the truck by 6 am, reports added.

    Police have urged the EB department to ensure all trench dug for infrastructure work are properly closed to prevent such accidents in the future.

    Water TankerAdambakkamMetro Rail constructionGST road.
    Online Desk

