Water supply to be suspended in these parts of Chennai on August 28 & 29 for repair work

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) will suspend piped drinking water supply in select areas for 48 hours, from 9 am on August 28 to 9 am on August 30.

This suspension is due to repair work being carried out by the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL) on the water supply pipe connections along Thirumangalam 100 Feet Road (between 15th Main Road Junction and 2nd Nizhal Road Junction).

As a result, the piped water supply will be temporarily halted in several areas, including Madhavaram, Thiruvika Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, and Kodambakkam during this period.

Residents are advised to store sufficient drinking water as a precaution. For emergency water needs, you can request a drinking water supply through trucks by registering on the board's website at https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in.

Additionally, the supply of drinking water via trucks to areas without water connections or those experiencing low pressure will continue as usual without interruption.