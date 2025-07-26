Water supply to be suspended in these parts of Chennai from July 30 to August 1 for pipeline integration

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has announced that the piped water supply will be suspended in several parts of the city from 8 am on July 30 to 10 pm on August 1.

This disruption is necessary to carry out interconnection work between a newly laid 2000 mm diameter drinking water main and the existing main pipeline. The new line extends from the Chembarambakkam Water Treatment Plant to the Poonamallee Bypass Road, with the integration aimed at enhancing the city's drinking water distribution network.

Water supply will be affected in the following zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation:

Zone 7 (Ambattur), Zone 8 (Anna Nagar), Zone 9 (Teynampet), Zone 10 (Kodambakkam), Zone 11 (Valasaravakkam), Zone 12 (Alandur), and Zone 13 (Adyar). Parts of Tambaram City Municipal Corporation will also be impacted.

The CMWSSB has advised residents in these areas to store sufficient quantities of drinking water in advance. For emergency requirements, water tankers can be booked through the official website https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in under the 'Dial for Water' service.

The board has assured that areas without piped connections, as well as locations that usually experience low water pressure, will continue to receive water through tankers and public taps without any disruption.