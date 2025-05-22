Water supply to be suspended in 5 zones on May 24 and 25 due to metro rail works

CHENNAI: The pipeline drinking water will be suspended in five zones on Saturday and Sunday (May 24 and 25) as the Metro Rail is carrying out the interconnection of pipeline works at Purasawalkam High Road in the Anna Nagar zone.

According to the release from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply Sewage Board (CMWSSB), Metro Rail will take up interconnection pipeline work, connecting the main pipeline at Purasawalkam High Road, from 8 am on Saturday till 8 am on Sunday. Hence, the drinking water distribution centre will not be functional this weekend.

Water distribution through the pipeline in the residential areas of five zones in Tondiarpet (zone 4), Royapuram (zone 5), Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (zone 6), Anna Nagar (zone 8), and Teynampet (zone 9) will be suspended for two days. Residents are advised to store adequate water, and for emergency needs, they can register and get drinking water through trucks (Dial for Water) using the website address https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in.

People can reach out to the monitoring and control room of Metro Water Board headquarters to raise complaints if alternative arrangements have not been made. However, the supply of drinking water through tanks and trucks to the areas without water connections and low-pressure areas will be carried out regularly without any hindrance.