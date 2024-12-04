Water stagnated on Tirusulam railway subway irks commuters

CHENNAI: Water stagnated on the Tirusulam railway subway irks the regular commuters. Though the subway links the Chennai airport with the railway station the authorities have not taken any steps to pump the water out for the past two days.

The Tirusulam railway subway is used by thousands of people every day as most of the passengers and AAI staff who visit Chennai airport by EMU have to use the subway to reach the airport. Now during the recent rains, the water stagnated on the subway and they are yet to be removed by the authorities. As most of the AAI workers will be in uniform their shoes get drenched when they walk on the flooded subway. The passengers are also forced to walk on the flooded subway and some of them to avoid the water are crossing the GST Road in a risky manner.

Southern Railway officials said the subway is under the maintenance of the highways department and only they should pump the water out. The affected commuters said that being one of the important subways the officers should not stick to their jurisdiction and take steps to solve the issue during a situation like this. Even the AAI can take steps to remove the water as most of them are only visiting the airport.