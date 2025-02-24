Water level in Chembarambakkam reservoir inches closer to its full capacity

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 Feb 2025 8:57 AM IST
    Chembarambakkam Lake 

    CHENNAI: Despite the summer season, the water level of Chembarambakkam reservoir has been increasing and is nearing its full capacity.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the lake, which has a total height of 24 feet, has water upto 23.5 ft on Monday morning.

    The Public Works Department (PWD) is continuously monitoring the situation.

    Further details awaited.

    Online Desk

