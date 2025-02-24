Begin typing your search...
Water level in Chembarambakkam reservoir inches closer to its full capacity
The public works department is continuously monitoring the situation.
CHENNAI: Despite the summer season, the water level of Chembarambakkam reservoir has been increasing and is nearing its full capacity.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the lake, which has a total height of 24 feet, has water upto 23.5 ft on Monday morning.
The Public Works Department (PWD) is continuously monitoring the situation.
Further details awaited.
