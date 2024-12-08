Water inflow at Puzhal Lake stops due to reduced rainfall

CHENNAI: Water inflow to Puzhal Lake, a water supply source for Chennai, has been completely stopped due to decrease in rainfall.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the reservoir had been receiving an water inflow of 209 cubic feet per second.

Cuurently, the water level in Puzhal Lake, with a total capacity of 3,300 million cubic feet, is at 2,768 million cubic feet.

The water level has decreased to 18.79 ft from 21 ft.