    Water inflow at Puzhal Lake stops due to reduced rainfall

    The reservoir had been receiving an water inflow of 209 cubic feet per second

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 Dec 2024 9:55 AM IST
    Puzhal Lake

    CHENNAI: Water inflow to Puzhal Lake, a water supply source for Chennai, has been completely stopped due to decrease in rainfall.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the reservoir had been receiving an water inflow of 209 cubic feet per second.

    Cuurently, the water level in Puzhal Lake, with a total capacity of 3,300 million cubic feet, is at 2,768 million cubic feet.

    The water level has decreased to 18.79 ft from 21 ft.

