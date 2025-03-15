WATCH | Stray cow mauls Chennai mother who protected little child; CCTV captures horror, spreads outrage

CHENNAI: A cow roaming the streets with its calf suddenly charged at a woman and her young daughter in Balaji Nagar, Kolathur.

As per a Daily Thanthi report, the cow initially attempted to attack the child, but as the mother intervened, the animal knocked her down violently.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed and chased the cow away.

An ambulance was called, and the injured woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving information, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials arrived at the scene, captured the cow, and transported it away in a vehicle.

In Chennai and its suburbs, incidents of people being seriously injured by stray dogs and cows left loose on the road are increasing.

Despite measures taken by the city corporation, cattle owners continue to let their animals roam freely, leading to frequent accidents.