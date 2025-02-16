Begin typing your search...

    The valuables were in Bengaluru, where the trial took place. From there, the jewellery was brought to Chennai after a six-hour long road journey

    16 Feb 2025 10:27 AM IST
    Watch: Late CM Jayalalithaa’s jewels reach Chennai after 6-hr journey from Bengaluru
    Late CM Jayalalithaa’s jewels reach Chennai (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: The gold and other jewellery, which were seized during the disproportionate assets case trial against late chief minister and AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa, returned to Chennai.

    The valuables were in Bengaluru, where the trial took place. From there, the jewellery was brought to Chennai after a six-hour long road journey, said a Thanthi TV report.

    A large posse of police provided security while the valuables packed in strong boxes were brought to Chennai. After reaching here, the jewellery were taken to the government treasury in Nandanam.


    Also Read:Jayalalithaa’s assets handed over to Tamil Nadu government


    On Saturday, the seized assets were officially handed over to the Tamil Nadu government in Bengaluru. All the confiscated items were thoroughly examined in the presence of Tamil Nadu government officials before being transferred to Chennai.

