Watch: Late CM Jayalalithaa’s jewels reach Chennai after 6-hr journey from Bengaluru

CHENNAI: The gold and other jewellery, which were seized during the disproportionate assets case trial against late chief minister and AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa, returned to Chennai.

The valuables were in Bengaluru, where the trial took place. From there, the jewellery was brought to Chennai after a six-hour long road journey, said a Thanthi TV report.

A large posse of police provided security while the valuables packed in strong boxes were brought to Chennai. After reaching here, the jewellery were taken to the government treasury in Nandanam.









On Saturday, the seized assets were officially handed over to the Tamil Nadu government in Bengaluru. All the confiscated items were thoroughly examined in the presence of Tamil Nadu government officials before being transferred to Chennai.