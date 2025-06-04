Watch | Chennai MTC bus window comes loose, passengers hold it through ride

CHENNAI: Commuters on a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus in Ennore were recently forced to travel in a dangerously after the glass on the rear door came loose and was left hanging.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the incident occurred on Route number 4 bus that operates between Ennore and Broadway. Passengers travelling on the bus were seen holding on to the dangling door to prevent it from falling.

Concerned commuters have urged the transport department officials to take immediate notice and improve the maintenance standards of public buses.