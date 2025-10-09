Waste pick-up van moves medicines in North Chennai, officials red-faced

CHENNAI: Residents of Kodungaiyur in North Chennai have reported serious public health concerns after witnessing a battery-operated vehicle (BOV), typically used for garbage collection, being used to transport medical supplies.

According to residents, the vehicle was seen carrying items such as medicines, vials, and sanitary napkins from the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Gandhi Nagar, ward 35, to a nearby area. The practice raises significant hygiene issues and violates public health standards.

K Karan, a Kodungaiyur resident, stated, “We stopped the vehicle and questioned the operator and the person in charge about their choice of mode of transporting medical supplies, and all he said was ‘We don’t know anything, ask our higher official’”.

When contacted, a zonal-level health department official admitted to a one-time emergency use of the vehicle. “On Tuesday, there was an emergency, and appropriate vehicles were unavailable to transport medicines and napkins, so we used the BOV to make a drop near an anganwadi,” he said.

However, residents view the incident as symptomatic of broader negligence. LM Jaiganesh, another resident, pointed to the absence of a sanitary inspector in Ward 35 as a key factor leading to poor supervision. “The civic body should deploy dedicated vehicles for transporting medicines and appoint a sanitary inspector for the ward before the monsoon,” he urged.

Addressing the issue, standing committee chairman for public health, G Santhakumari, told DT Next that a resolution will be passed in the next council meeting to procure enclosed vehicles for each zone specifically for transporting medicine. “The closed vehicles will be especially helpful during rainy days,” she said.

While Santakumari mentioned that a vehicle is available at the zonal level for emergencies, she conceded there is no dedicated vehicle for medicines and that the person who authorised the use of the BOV will be warned.

Echoing this commitment, Tondiarpet zonal officer A Raj Kumar assured, “I guarantee you that such incidents will not be repeated.”