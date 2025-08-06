Waste collection tractors in Iyyappanthangal operate sans regn number for over 7 months

CHENNAI: Residents of Iyyappanthangal have been complaining about the waste collection tractors operating without number plates in the village panchayat.

“Iyyappanthangal village panchayat owns around three tractors. When I visited the panchayat office last December, these vehicles did not have any number plates. I thought the vehicles were new and that registration number plates would be placed in few days,” said Senthil, a social activist from Iyyappanthangal.

But when he visited the panchayat office a few days ago, these tractors were parked in front of the office without number plates on both sides. “Even after several months, these vehicles are being operated without number plates. Without a registration number, there are chances of malpractices. Also, if these vehicles are involved in emergencies like accidents, they cannot be tracked,” he pointed out.

Senthil also wondered how officials were able to calculate the amount of waste collected from each vehicle, transported and other such details. “The accuracy of these data will also be affected without the plates,” Senthil opined.

When DT Next brought the issue to the notice of an official attached to the Iyyappanthangal village panchayat, he admitted: “Though the vehicles have been registered, placing of number plates was being delayed for more than 7 months. I’ve informed the officials to ensure that the number plates are placed as early as possible.”