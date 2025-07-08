Ward councillor, residents announce protest over lack of pedestrian access on Manali Express High Road

CHENNAI: Ward councillor along with the residents announced a protest challenging the work of heightening the median at Manali Express High Road by the National Highways Authority of India without providing spaces for pedestrians to cross the road and failed to provide service roads for easy access.

R Jayaraman,(CPIM) councillor of ward 4 comprising the Manali Express High Road also known as Oil Refinery Road alleged that NHAI is undertaking the work without considering the public and residents residing in the areas at both sides of the road. The centre median work is being done along the Manali Express High road, from Sathyamoorthy Nagar to Ennore Express road. Since the both sides of the Manali Express High road carrying more than five bus stand, the residents of Sathyamoorthy Nagar, TKS Nagar and Jothi Nagar raised dissent voice against the work as the NHAI establishing the centre median without leaving room allowing the people to cross the road to catch buses as it is their primary mode of transportation,said the councilor.

If the centre median is constructed without space, how can the public , office goers and school kids cross the road, wondered R Jayaraman. Further, since the road is busy with heavy container lorries bound to the harbour, road safety prevails a huge threat to the residents, as no U turn or service road is established here, causing several accidents and we have lost many lives on the road, he said.

“In the capacity of councillor I have made several representations to Chief Minister cell, Mayor, NHAI and traffic police, but action was made in this regard, hence, we were left with no option other than to take the road for demonstration”, he added. The protest was announced to be held on July 23, urging their demands.

A senior official from NHAI told DT NEXT that a proposal was sent to the Union government to establish service roads soon the issue will be settled. “Establishing U turn, signals and other safety measures has to be consulted with Avadi traffic police, after getting inputs from the traffic only we can decide on that aspect”, he added.