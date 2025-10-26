Voluntary Health Service inaugurates two facilities for persons with visual impairment

CHENNAI: The Voluntary Health Services (VHS) Multi-Speciality Hospital and Research Institute inaugurated two facilities for persons with visual impairment: ‘Smt Jayalakshmi and Sri R Narasimhan Vision Rehabilitation Centre’ and ‘Smt Andal and Sri NP Narayanan Activities Centre’ in the city recently.

V Kamakoti, director, IIT-Madras, was the chief guest. N Gopalaswami, former Election Commissioner of India, and president of VHS, was present in the event.

The rehabilitation centre is designed to provide holistic rehabilitation, focusing on literacy development and career guidance, independent living skills training to foster self-reliance, orientation and mobility training for safe navigation, vocational rehabilitation to develop employable skills, low-vision evaluations and training to maximize remaining sight.

The activities centre will serve as a hub for community and well-being, offering support groups, recreational activities, and exercise sessions to promote social inclusion and mental health.