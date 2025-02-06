Voice test conducted on Anna University sexual assault case accused; SIT to file charge sheet soon

CHENNAI: Forensic sleuths of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Anna University sexual assault case conducted a voice test on the accused, Gnanasekaran, on Thursday.

SIT took Gnanasekaran before the forensic sleuths around 11 am on Thursday for tests over the December 23 sexual assault on the Anna University campus.

The accused was given a document in Tamil and asked to read it continuously as part of the voice test. Forensic officials recorded his voice to check with proofs available in the case. Officials will examine his voice with the video clip he had recorded earlier on his mobile phone, to find out his complicity in the case.

A team of sound engineers and experts will submit a detailed report to the SIT officials soon. Cops have also sought the court’s permission to conduct a blood test on Gnanasekaran.

The SIT is expected to submit the charge sheet before the magistrate court soon.