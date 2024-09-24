Visual journey through nature, emotion

CHENNAI: ‘Love, Dream, Hope’ is a captivating exhibition featuring five contemporary Korean artists. This collection beautifully conveys pictorial elements through concepts, visuals, emotion, and energy, drawing inspiration from nature. The exhibition that features Adia Kim, Kim Jae Ok, Kim Ok Suk, Lee Soon Hee and Park Pi Lim is on till October 17 at The Gallery, InKo Centre.

Kim Ok Suk

Adia Kim’s work explores the theme of energy. “Energy moves life and objects dynamically, driving the cycles of creation and extinction, expansion and convergence in everything around us. Generated Energy expresses the explosive expansion and attraction of this energy, embodying the power to fulfil the aspirations and wishes of those who engage with it,” states Adia. Kim Jae Ok focuses on the theme of 'excursion.' After a long period of balancing home and work, the artist looks forward to a trip as a break from her hectic daily life. “Such excursions feel like finding an oasis. We all strive for success and a better life. The scenery I encounter, whether during daily life or travels, is shaped by my connection with nature and my memories.”

Park Pi Lim

A Korean artist with 42 years of experience in brush-making, Kim Ok Suk states, “Living in a world where I felt lost, I didn’t want to create sad images. I believe that there can be no past or future without the present. I decided to express this through my brushwork. I strive to capture nature using various materials and techniques, free from constraints. I hope to share the unique essence of Korean painting and offer a gift of hope to all.”

By Adia Kim

As an artist, Lee Soon Hee's goal is to bring happiness to viewers by fostering a sense of empathy with the subject. "I achieve this by asking constant questions about unclear moments in time.” Another participating artist Park Pi Lim's work represents a semi-structured painting that is both abstract and thoughtfully conceived under the theme of the 'Window of Thought.' It captures the essential beauty of still life, scenery, and characters in detail, expressing humanity from a humanities perspective. "I explore various emotions such as joy, sadness, pain, anger, longing, reflection, and enlightenment. As an artist, I aspire to exert a positive influence through my paintings, and I consider myself a lifelong soldier in this mission," mentions Park Pi Lim.