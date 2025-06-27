Visiting student harassed by youth inside IIT Madras campus

CHENNAI: A female student was sexually harassed by a youth inside the IIT Madras campus on Friday.

According to a statement from the institution, a contractual employee of a vendor operating on campus misbehaved with the female student who was visiting from another institute.

However, the girl managed to raise an alarm, leading to the culprit being caught by the security guards. He was then handed over to the local police, said IIT-M management, reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment.