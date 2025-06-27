Begin typing your search...

    Visiting student harassed by youth inside IIT Madras campus

    However, the girl managed to raise an alarm, leading to the culprit being caught by the security guards.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Jun 2025 3:54 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-06-27 13:34:58  )
    Visiting student harassed by youth inside IIT Madras campus
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: A female student was sexually harassed by a youth inside the IIT Madras campus on Friday.

    According to a statement from the institution, a contractual employee of a vendor operating on campus misbehaved with the female student who was visiting from another institute.

    However, the girl managed to raise an alarm, leading to the culprit being caught by the security guards. He was then handed over to the local police, said IIT-M management, reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment.

    IIT Madrassexually harassedKotturpuram police station
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X