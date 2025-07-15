VinFast opens pre-bookings for eSUVs from Thoothukudi plant; dealerships inked for Chennai, Coimbatore

CHENNAI: VinFast Auto India has opened pre-bookings for its premium electric SUVs, VF7 and VF6, on Tuesday, which will hit the streets in August after the Vietnamese auto major inaugurates its plant in Thoothukudi.

Customers can now reserve VinFast electric SUV by paying just Rs 21,000 either at company showrooms or through its website. The company said in a statement that both models are designed for Indian roads and consumer needs, and offer impressive real-world range on a single charge.

The vehicles will be assembled locally at VinFast’s upcoming factory in Thoothukudi, where it is investing $500 million, which will be scaled up to $2 billion, and will produce 1,50,000 vehicles annually when fully operational, creating approximately 3,500 direct jobs.

Noting that this year’s global expo reaffirmed the country’s preparedness for EVs, Pham Sanh Chau, CEO, VinFast Asia, said, “The VF6 and VF7 represent our vision of bringing world-class EVs tailored to local needs, and we’re confident that Indian customers will find these models not only competitive, but truly inspiring.”

As part of its plans to establish 32 dealerships across 27 cities, VinFast has signed agreements with 13 dealer partners. The initial set of dealerships will be established in urban and emerging EV markets, including Chennai and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, and Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Bhubaneshwar, Thiruvananthapuram, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Surat, Kozhikode, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Shimla, Agra, Jhansi, Gwalior, Vapi, Baroda, and Goa.

The company has also announced partnerships with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure to create a nationwide charging and after-sales service network that will offer real-time charging access, AI-driven diagnostics, and integrated digital platforms to support VinFast’s fast-growing customer base and EV infrastructure, it said.

VinFast has also partnered with BatX Energies, a clean-tech company specialising in battery recycling, rare metal recovery, and end-of-life battery repurposing. The tie-up will help build an integrated, circular battery value chain in India.