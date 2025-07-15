VinFast opens pre-booking for Made-in-Thoothukudi premium EVs

CHENNAI: Following a debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year, VinFast Auto India — the Indian subsidiary of VinFast — has officially opened bookings on Tuesday for its premium electric SUVs, the VF 7 and VF 6, across the Indian market.

The models will be officially launched for public sale in August, following the inauguration of the company’s plant in Thoothukudi, with deliveries to follow subsequently.

Customers can now reserve their preferred VinFast electric SUV either at showrooms or through the company’s official website, VinFastAuto.in, with a fully refundable booking amount of Rs 21,000.

The VF 7 and VF 6 offer impressive real-world range on a single charge. Both the models are engineered for convenience, whether for daily city commutes, intercity travel, or weekend getaways — addressing range anxiety while delivering comfort, performance, and cutting-edge technology.

The vehicles will be assembled locally at VinFast’s upcoming factory in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to India as a market and future EV production hub.

VF 7: A dynamic electric SUV featuring a spacious premium interior, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), large touchscreen, connected car technologies, panoramic glass roof, wireless charging, and signature LED lighting.

VF 6: Family-oriented and stylish, the VF 6 combines premium comfort with Level 2 ADAS, an intuitive infotainment system, connected features, signature lighting, and a panoramic roof — designed for everyday practicality and smart driving.

To ensure a seamless ownership experience, VinFast has signed agreements with 13 dealer partners to establish 32 dealerships across 27 cities, forming a robust 3S (Sales, Service, Spares) ecosystem.

The initial set of dealerships will be established in key urban and emerging EV markets, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Bhubaneshwar, Trivandrum, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Surat, Calicut, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Shimla, Agra, Jhansi, Gwalior, Vapi, Baroda and Goa.

The company has also announced partnerships with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure to create a reliable, nationwide charging and after-sales service network.

These collaborations will offer real-time charging access, AI-driven diagnostics, and integrated digital platforms to support VinFast’s fast-growing customer base and EV infrastructure.