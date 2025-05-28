Vinayaka Mission’s Law School hosts Open Day

CHENNAI: Vinayaka Mission’s Law School (VMLS) hosted its Open Day for the 2025 admission cycle at the scenic Paiyanoor campus in the city. The event was a display of the school’s academic vision, infrastructure, and commitment to nurturing the next generation of legal professionals.

The open day was held under the esteemed leadership and visionary guidance of Chancellor Dr AS Ganesan, Vice President Dr Anuradha Ganesan, and Chief Strategy Officer J Suresh Samuel. Their unwavering support has been instrumental in shaping VMLS into a centre of excellence in legal education. Over 100 students, and parents took part in the event.