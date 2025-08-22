Vinayagar Chaturthi: 10 ft height limit, curbs on crackers, ban on communal slogans, say Chennai police

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) held a meeting with representatives from 150 Hindu outfits and issued guidelines for safe celebrations of Vinayagar Chaturthi on August 27.

Additional Commissioners N Kannan (South), Pravesh Kumar (North), and G Karthikeyan (Traffic) presided over the meeting in which senior police officers from across the city participated.

In an eleven-point charter, the police stressed on several points such as obtaining permission from landowners, local bodies, and relevant departments before installing idols. The organisers must also secure no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the Fire Department and the Electricity Department. The applications should be submitted to the jurisdictional local police stations, along with an undertaking to comply with the rules.

Authorities have set a height limit of 10 feet for idols and barred their placement near places of worship, hospitals, or schools. Slogans that could incite communal disharmony are prohibited. Organisers must appoint two volunteers at each pandal for security, while political or religious banners will not be permitted. Strict adherence to fire and electrical safety norms was also emphasised.

On immersions, police stated that idols can be taken only along approved routes, in authorised vehicles, and on permitted days. The use of crackers at pandals, processions, or immersion points has been banned. Officials reiterated that immersions must be conducted peacefully in accordance with court and government orders.

Representatives from Hindu Munnani, Hindu Makkal Katchi, Sivasena, Hindu Hanuman Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party, Bharath Hindu Munnani, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad took part in the meeting.