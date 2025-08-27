Vinayaga Chaturthi special: Tusked, trusted, timeless

CHENNAI: He is a deeply personal figure, embodying a supportive and comforting presence in times of chaos. Today, on Vinayaga Chaturthi, Chennaiites reflect on their personal connection to the elephant-headed god

Share an emotional bond

For me, Vinayagar is not about ritual or religion, but an emotional bond. Years ago, I spotted a T-shirt with a chubby, smiling, golu-polu Vinayagar and the words: “50 per cent Human, 50 per cent Elephant, 100 per cent Cute.” That perfectly summed up how I see him, my Ganu. He’s the Vighnaharta, the remover of obstacles, but more importantly, he’s my friend. I talk to him, share my worries, and even laugh with him. In those quiet moments, I feel heard. His presence soothes, steadies, and calms me. My Vinayagar isn’t distant or divine, but close, personal, and deeply comforting; always there, like a true companion.





- Rema Kumar, fashion designer

Role model for learners

To me, Vinayagar symbolises the vital qualities every student needs: an elephant head for great memory; large ears to listen more and speak less; a huge belly representing the ability to receive, digest, and assimilate knowledge. He even broke his own tusk to write the Mahabharata, signifying the willingness to sacrifice what is precious for the sake of knowledge.

The age-old practice of Indian students holding their earlobes and performing squats in front of a Vinayagar idol has even been scientifically proven to enhance brain function - something the West now calls Super Brain Yoga.





- Ramaa Bharadvaj, dancer-storyteller

Our bond is inseparable, sacred

The bond between me and Vinayagar would be like the thread that ties a garland - inseparable, sacred, and beautiful. As an ardent devotee, I would feel an unbreakable connection with him, like a child feels with their loving parent.

Every morning, I would wake up with his mantra, "Om Shri Ganeshaya Namaha," resonating within me, setting the tone for a day filled with positivity and purpose. As I navigate life's complexities, I see his trunk as a symbol of discernment, his large ears as reminders to listen more and speak less, and his tiny eyes as a reflection of his all-seeing wisdom. In times of sorrow, I find solace in his gentle presence, knowing that he understands my struggles and helps me overcome them.

This bond is a lifelong journey, a path of self-discovery, growth, and devotion. With Vinayagar by my side, I navigate life's twists and turns with faith, courage, and joy, knowing that he's always there to guide me through the labyrinth of life.

- Baskar, IT professional

He is our life support system

More than I praise Vinayagar, my husband is an ardent devotee, and he views the god like his close friend. Before starting any new initiative, he seeks the blessing of Vinayagar. In our house, which is popularly known as Pillaiyar Veedu, we have around 3,500 Vinayagar idols from across the world.

This year, I have collaborated with a Madhya Pradesh-based artisan to create 32 forms of Vinayagar for the Chaturthi. All are handmade idols and are first-of-its-kind in the form of clay dolls.

When I look back at my teenage self, I was asked to chant a Vinayagar mantra 1,00,000 times. The saint was astonished when I completed the task, as I was the first person among his students to do that. I believe after that particular incident, Vinayagar came much closer into my life.

Overall, Vinayagar is our life support, and without him, nothing would have been possible.





- Nandhini Venkatesh, content creator

As told to Merin James and Nivetha C