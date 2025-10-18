Villivakkam: Two interior designers hit couple with iron road over dispute

CHENNAI: Two employees of a private interior design company were arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting a man and his wife in Villivakkam, following a dispute over delays in completing their new flat's interior work.

The incident originated when Babu (37) and his wife Deepika Babu, residents of South Jagannathan Nagar, purchased a new flat in the same area. The couple had hired Vimal and Shyam Kumar for the interior work, which had been consistently delayed for the past month.

Frustrated with the slow progress, Babu called Vimal on October 16 and angrily confronted him about the delays before disconnecting the call. Later that night, Vimal contacted Babu, asking him to visit the flat the next morning to see newly arrived materials.

When Babu and Deepika went to the flat on the morning of October 17, an argument ensued. The accused, Vimal and Shyam Kumar, allegedly used abusive language and assaulted the couple. They are accused of hitting Deepika with an iron rod and then striking Babu on the head with the same weapon, while also issuing death threats before fleeing the scene.

Babu, who suffered a head injury, was admitted as an inpatient to a private hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Following the assault, Deepika filed a formal complaint at the Villivakkam Police Station. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation. A special team led by an Inspector from the station conducted a swift inquiry, leading to the arrest of the two accused, Vimal (30) from Nemilichery near Thirunindraur in Tiruvallur and Shyam Kumar (25) from Nathammedu, Tiruvallur, on the same day.

After interrogation, the arrested individuals were produced before a court on Friday. The court has subsequently ordered them to be remanded to judicial custody.