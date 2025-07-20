Vijay to skip TVK’s Salem outreach on July 21

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will hold its first state-level propaganda outreach public meeting on Monday, July 21, in Salem.

In a statement, the party announced that the meeting would be held at 4 PM at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ground, Salem, under the leadership of party general secretary N Anand.

The event, approved by TVK president and actor Vijay, is part of a broader initiative to reach voters across Tamil Nadu.

"As directed by our leader and Chief Ministerial candidate Vijay, the campaign to spread TVK's goals and vision to the public is gaining momentum," the statement read.

The party recently passed a resolution to conduct public meetings in five key zones covering 120 party districts and over 12,500 branches.

Senior leaders, including executive council members, state-level office-bearers, district secretaries, and functionaries from affiliated wings, are expected to address the gathering.

The party has urged all cadres to actively participate and take its message to every corner of the State.