Vijay to chair TVK district secretaries meeting on July 20

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay will chair a meeting of the party’s district secretaries on July 20 at the party’s headquarters in Panaiyur ahead of next month’s second state conference to be held in Madurai.

According to party workers, the high-level meeting will discuss the preparations for the August Madurai state conference besides the prevailing political situation in the state. “Key discussions will centre around the next phase of party’s organisational and electoral works across Tamil Nadu,” party leader’s said. Ahead of the district secretaries’ meeting, a training session for functionaries and district secretaries will be conducted on Saturday, July 19. Sources further said that some important resolutions, particularly those targeting the ruling DMK on the law and order front are expected to be adopted at the meeting.