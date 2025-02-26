Vijay arrives in Poonchery for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s anniversary meet

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay has arrived in Poonchery, near Mamallapuram, to attend the party’s second-anniversary meeting.

As per a Thanthi TV report, the event, being held at the Poonchery venue and will have restricted entry with access granted only to 2,500 party executives.

Special passes have been issued, and entry will be strictly permitted only upon presentation of an authorised pass, the organisers stated.

Additionally, arrangements have been made for lunch for the executives attending the celebration.