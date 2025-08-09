Vigilance sleuths nab VAO for seeking bribe

CHENNAI: Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), a VAO in Kundrathur on Thursday for demanding Rs 30,000 bribe to change the name in the patta.

The arrest was carried out outside the VAO’s office using mobile phone torchlights due to the lack of electricity at the premises. The accused, Robert Raj, VAO at Irandam Kattalai near Kundrathur, had asked for a bribe from the complainant Raju.

Raj allegedly demanded Rs 80,000 and a first instalment of Rs 30,000. Raju reported the matter to Kancheepuram Anti-Corruption Unit. DVAC officers instructed Raju to hand over currency notes treated with a chemical indicator to the VAO, and the team, positioned nearby, apprehended him immediately. Raj was later remanded in judicial custody.